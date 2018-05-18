Extradition request for FYROM agents rejected

Greece's Supreme Court has rejected a request by the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) for the extradition of two of its intelligence agents for their role in an eavesdropping scandal that broke in 2015 during former prime minister Nikola Gruevksi’s time in office.



The two men, who had been put on Interpol’s wanted list, were arrested in October 2017 at Macedonia International Airport in Thessaloniki as they tried to board a flight for Budapest using fake Bulgarian passports.



They were then granted a pardon by a court in FYROM which was, however, later repealed.



The Supreme Court accepted the claim by their defense attorneys that the repeal of their pardon was illegal.