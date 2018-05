With the deadline for compliance with the new sulfur regulations in shipping fast approaching, the Hellenic Marine Environment Protection Association (HELMEPA) is organizing its “2020 Is Closer Than We Think: Scrubbers, Fuels and BWT” conference for June 6, in the context of the Posidonia 2018 shipping exhibition.

With the standards for such fuels yet to be formulated, and other serious concerns still remaining in regard to the availability and safety of low sulfur bunkers and scrubbers, HELMEPA’s event is expected to attract a full house.



Featuring expert speakers from both the technical and regulatory level, from Greece and abroad, HELMEPA’s conference will seek to provide answers to many of the challenges still lying ahead on these crucial issues.