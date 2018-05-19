Some of the government’s choices concerning the justice system have been truly terrible as it was guided by the notion that it needed judges it could control, regardless of the course of their careers or their reputation.

As is always the case when the principle behind a decision is wrong, the government has and will continue to pay for this mistake.

The fact is that, at the end of the day, the vast majority of the country’s judges know exactly how to protect the institution they represent, and know exactly who is a real leader and who among them is playing a completely artificial role.