Coast guard probing fatal speedboat crash off coast of Crete

Coast guard officials over the weekend were investigating the causes of a speedboat accident off the coast of Foinikas, Crete, that resulted in the death of three men, aged 32, 33 and 35, and the serious injury of a fourth, aged 30.

According to coast guard sources, the boat ran aground on rocks in the early hours of Saturday.

Local fishermen who witnessed the crash said they saw the speedboat approaching the rocks at high speed.

Members of the EMAK special rescue crew were dispatched to cut two of the bodies from the wreckage of the boat, while the third body, and the injured man, were collected from the sea by a fishing boat.

The 30-year-old injured man was transferred to the Hania general hospital for treatment to multiple breaks on his ribs and spine.