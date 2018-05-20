Loutraki Casino, in the seaside resort west of Athens, is under threat of closure, as the company’s failure to pay its employees their salaries has put its continued operation in doubt.

New laws voted in earlier this year to govern how casinos operate in Greece stipulate that in the case that employee salaries are not paid within 30 days, the casino will have its operating license suspended for a couple of months. In that case this happens on three successive occasions, the permit is permanently revoked.

According to sources, Loutraki Casino owes its workers salaries of two-and-a-half months. This is why the Labor Inspection Squad recently visited the casino for an inspection and forwarded its findings to the gaming regulator (EEEP), which will ultimately decide on the case.

EEEP is expected to discuss Loutraki Casino’s case at its next meeting and, according to sources, the watchdog intends to invite to a hearing not only this casino but also those in Rio (near Patra in western Greece), Corfu and Syros island, as they also owe their employees money.

The government is desperate to avoid a business shutdown that would entail the loss of jobs. Just as it is trying to render attractive the license for the casino to be constructed at Elliniko, southern Athens, it is inclined to be lenient toward an enterprise that will be to a certain extent a rival to the Elliniko casino.