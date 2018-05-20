PAOK dumped Basketball Champions League winner AEK out of the Basket League semifinals and Promitheas Patras will play in Europe for the first time in its history, as the best-of-three first round of the play-offs ended for all pairs after Game 2 on Saturday. Panathinaikos and Olympiakos strolled through.



AEK appeared exhausted after its triumph in the BCL and was swept by PAOK in the Greek league quarterfinals. After its loss at Thesssaloniki on Wednesday it also lost at home 93-88 on Saturday to see the Black-and-Whites march on to the semis where they will face champion Panathinaikos.



The Greens needed a decent second half to see off host Kolossos on Rhodes with an 87-69 score for a 2-0 result in the series.



Promitheas followed up its hard-fought win over Lavrio at home on Wednesday with a 79-77 victory away on Saturday and will join PAOK and AEK in next season’s Champions League.



In the second round Promitheas will face mighty Olympiakos that was significantly improved from its close shave at home against Kymi in Game 1 to win convincingly 88-67 away in Game 2 on Saturday.



The two best-of-five semifinal series will start on Thursday, with Panathinaikos and Olympiakos enjoying home advantage.