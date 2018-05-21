Greek FM meets Pompeo in Washington

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias will on Monday meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington in the context of an official visit to the United States.

Talks are set to focus on issues of bilateral and regional interest, with emphasis on developments in the eastern Mediterranean.

Earlier in the day, Kotzias will meet with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell.

On Tuesday, Kotzias will meet with White House national security adviser John Bolton. On the same day he is scheduled to hold talks with the presidents of the Congressional Hellenic Caucus and the Congressional Hellenic Israeli Alliance (CHIA).

On Wednesday, the Greek minister will be in New York to meet with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The two officials are expected to discuss latest developments regarding the Cyprus issue, as well as ongoing negotiations over the name dispute with Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).

Later on Wednesday, Kotzias will attend a working lunch with the President of the UN General Assembly and Foreign Minister of Slovakia, Miroslav Lajcak.

Kotzias and his FYROM counterpart Nikola Dimitrov will resume talks on the name issue in New York on Thursday and Friday. Talks will be attended by UN mediator Matthew Nimetz. [ANA-MPA]