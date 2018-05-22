NEWS |

 
Turkish court rejects third appeal for release of Greek soldiers

A Turkish misdemeanors court on Tuesday rejected for the third time an appeal to release from pre-trial detention two Greek soldiers who were arrested after accidentally straying into Turkish territory in early March, during a regular border patrol.

According to Turkish media, the court based again its decision on two previous rulings which stated that the two men do not have a permanent residence in the country and may flee.

The decision means the servicemen will remain in custody until a trial date has been set by the judge.

Lieutenant Angelos Mitretodis and Sergeant Dimitris Kouklatzis have been detained for 83 days in a high security prison in Edirne. No charges have officially been brought against them.

