Turkish court rejects third appeal for release of Greek soldiers

A Turkish misdemeanors court on Tuesday rejected for the third time an appeal to release from pre-trial detention two Greek soldiers who were arrested after accidentally straying into Turkish territory in early March, during a regular border patrol.



According to Turkish media, the court based again its decision on two previous rulings which stated that the two men do not have a permanent residence in the country and may flee.



The decision means the servicemen will remain in custody until a trial date has been set by the judge.



Lieutenant Angelos Mitretodis and Sergeant Dimitris Kouklatzis have been detained for 83 days in a high security prison in Edirne. No charges have officially been brought against them.