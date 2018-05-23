The handling of the “Macedonia” name issue by Greece’s leftist-led government has caused utter confusion. Senior officials of the administration have voiced support in private for the name proposal put forward by the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia’s prime minister, Zoran Zaev, and criticized those who have expressed reservations about it. However, they have stopped short of defending the proposal in public.



Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras appears determined to end the dispute but at the same time key ministers have ruled out the prospect. If the government is serious about solving the name issue, it should instead explain its position and endorse the solution it prefers. For the time being, ruling officials look more like they are improvising and indulging in political tergiversations which are damaging the country’s image.