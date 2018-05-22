ATHEX: Banks index bounces back after over a week of losses

The ascent of the banks index after six sessions of losses along with the recovery of bond prices gave local stocks a notable boost on Tuesday, combined with an improvement in trading volume.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 797.65 points, adding 1.68 percent to Monday’s 784.46 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.53 percent to 2,094.70 points.

The banks index advanced 3.10 percent, with Piraeus jumping 8.05 percent, Eurobank growing 5.56 percent, National improving 2.69 percent and Alpha edging 0.45 percent higher.



Titan Cement climbed 3.57 percent, Jumbo rose 3.50 percent and Folli Follie increased 3.38 percent, while Aegean Air slumped 5.95 percent.

In total 67 stocks posted gains, 42 took losses and 28 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 71.4 million euros, up from Monday’s 43 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.24 percent to close at 65.84 points.