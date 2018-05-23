Tsipras says snap elections would jeopardize bailout exit

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras ruled out the possibility of early elections on Wednesday, saying they would jeopardize Greece's exit from its third bailout.



"Elections now," that is, shortly before the country is due to end its third adjustment program, "means we would not exit the bailout," he told lawmakers during a debate in parliament on the economy, responding to earlier calls by Movement for Change leader Fofi Gennimata for snap elections.

He said the demand for elections is not an opinion shared by all her allies in the party and is out of step with recent statements by the Chair of the Socialists and Social Democrats (S&D) group in the European Parliament Udo Bullmann who, earlier in May, urged progressive political parties in Greece to join forces "on the road to the future of the country."



"You don't want to listen to us. [But] don't you listen to your allies in Europe from S&D? Didn't you hear Mr. Bullmann," he added.