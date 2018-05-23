Admiralty to hold ECDIS seminars at Posidonia

Admiralty Maritime Data Solutions will again be organizing a series of “Living with ECDIS” seminars on June 5 to 7, in the context of the Posidonia 2018 shipping fair.

Operating an Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS) requires a ship manager and the ship’s officers to be constantly aware of changes in legal requirements and maintenance issues.

Admiralty “Living with ECDIS” Seminars are designed to help participants understand these issues to ensure compliance and make sure they get the most out of their ECDIS.

The seminar will benefit any person involved with the shipping industry, including managers, owners, ship personnel, regulators and auditors.

Participants will have the opportunity to raise their real-world issues and challenges, ask questions and seek solutions while networking with others in the industry.