US ships dock at Greek ports

The USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier arrived at the US naval base in Souda Bay on Crete on Wednesday in order to refuel and for its crew to rest.

The nuclear-powered Nimitz-class carrier will remain at Souda until May 28.

At 333 meters, it is almost as long as the Empire State Building is tall – a city on the water for its 5,000-member crew.

Meanwhile, the USS Bulkeley arrived in Piraeus, while the USS Forrest Sherman and the USS Normandy docked in Rhodes and Santorini respectively.

In a tweet, the US Embassy said increased American naval presence demonstrates Washington’s “clear commitment” to Greek-American relations and to Greece as “a pillar of stability in region.”