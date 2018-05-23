Kotzias, Dimitrov to meet in NY after ‘Ilinden’ proposal

The foreign ministers of Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), Nikos Kotzias and Nicola Dimitrov, resume negotiations over the name dispute on Thursday in New York under the aegis of United Nations mediator Matthew Nimetz.

It will be the first meeting between the two FMs since Greece rejected “Ilinden Macedonia” – proposed last week by FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev – as a candidate name for the Balkan nation.

Talks will continue in New York on Friday between technical teams from both sides.

The negotiations are also being monitored by Germany and the US, which both want a speedy solution so that NATO’s expansion in the Western Balkans can proceed with the inclusion of FYROM, which is also seeking to join the European Union.

Kotzias also discussed the name issue, as well as Cyprus, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday.