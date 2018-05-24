Two arrested in Igoumenitsa for drug trafficking

Port authorities in Igoumenitsa, northwestern Greece, seized 6.5 kilograms of heroin from a car shortly before it was supposed to board a ship destined for Ancona in Italy.



According to reports, the stash was found with the help of a sniffer dog during a search of the vehicle, which had license plates from the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.



Port officials said they found 13 packages containing the heroin hidden in two customized compartments in the back of the car.



The driver and his passenger were arrested.



This was the second major heroin bust conducted with the help of a sniffer dog in the last five days.