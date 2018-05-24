FYROM name talks resume in NY

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias (l), his counterpart Nikola Dimitrov of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) (r) and UN mediator for the name dispute Matthew Nimetz share a handshake ahead of their meeting at the UN headquarters in New York on Thursday. The clock is ticking towards an EU summit in late June where most member states want to extend a formal invitation to FYROM to start accession talks, and a NATO summit in early July, where Greece's allies also back FYROM’s membership. [ANA-MPA]