Golden Dawn MP banned from House for two weeks

Golden Dawn lawmaker Yiannis Lagos was on Thursday banned from Parliament for 14 days and had his pay docked for insulting members of the House and threatening physical violence during a debate in late March on Greek-Turkish relations and ongoing name talks with Skopje.

The punishment is the harshest provided by the Greek Parliament’s rules, but may be too lenient for the explosive far-right lawmaker, who told Thursday’s hearing that he did not regret his actions.

“I will force you to ridicule yourselves through this process again,” he told MPs. “I called you traitors and sellouts and I insist on this definition. You will never make me apologize or ask for your forgiveness.”