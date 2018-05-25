Killer fugitive nabbed in Serres

Greek police said on Friday that they arrested a 39-year-old Bulgarian national last week in Serres, northern Greece, over a murder he was charged with eight years ago.



He was also wanted in connection with a robbery in Larissa, central Greece, in 2016.



According to police, the 39-year-old and two other people beat a 53-year-old to death with construction tools in the western port city of Patra in 2010. They had previously burgled the man’s home.



Another of the three attackers, a 36-year-old woman, was nabbed in Bulgaria in 2017 on an international arrest warrant and extradited to Greece, where she was jailed.