KTEL bus struck by lightning near Alexandroupolis

A long-distance KTEL bus was completely burned on Saturday evening when it was hit by lightning outside the village of Monastiraki, located near the Greek-Turkish border, in the regional unit of Evros.



According to local website e-evros.gr, the bus was travelling from Alexandroupolis to Orestiada when it was hit by a lightning bolt.



The driver reacted quickly and all passengers disembarked safely before the bus was consumed by flames. No injuries were reported.

Eighteen firemen were dispatched to put out the fire.