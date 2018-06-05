Italian Film Tribute | Athens | To June 8

The Aliki Theater pays tribute to Cinecitta through June 8 with a showcase of films by some of the top directors who worked at Italy’s legendary production studio. On May 29 and 30, it will be showing Federico Fellini’s “8 ½” at 7 p.m. and “Roma” at 9.30 p.m. On May 31 and June 1, the screenings are also Fellini classics: “La Strada” at 7 p.m. and “Le Notti di Cabiria” at 9.30 p.m. Il Maestro features on June 4 too, with an 8.30 p.m. screening of “La Dolce Vita,” as well as June 5 and 6, with “Il Casanova” at 7 p.m., followed by Ettore Scola’s “Dramma della Gelosia” at 9.30 p.m. The tribute wraps with three great works by Michelangelo Antonioni, his “La Notte” at 7 p.m. on June 7 and 8, “La Signora Senza Camelie” at 9.30 p.m. on June 7, and “L’Aventurra” at 9.30 p.m. on June 8. The films will be in Italian with Greek subtitles and admission costs 6 euros per screening.



Aliki Theater, 4 Amerikis Square, tel 210.321.0021