Tons of contraband seized in Piraeus

TAGS: Crime

More than 7 tons of contraband goods were confiscated on Tuesday in joint raids conducted by police and local authorities in Piraeus.

The operations were launched at Ippodameias and Odissou squares, on Alipedou and Kolokotroni streets and the Tinaneio park.

The seized goods were destroyed.

In a statement, Piraeus municipal authorities said that they are determined to stamp out the trade of contraband goods in the port city.

