Top court prosecutor intervenes in Leros' sex abuse case
Supreme Court prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou ordered on Tuesday the transfer of two children who were reportedly sexually and physically abused by their parents on the island of Leros to a specialized institution, where they can receive proper care.
An older son, reportedly aged 25, moved out of the house a few years ago.
The case came to light after a family relative alerted police to the crime suffered by the couple's 13 year-old girl and her 8-year-old brother over several years.
Dimitriou ordered the local prosecutor in Kos to investigate whether a third child, a boy who is mentally disabled, has also been abused.
The children will also be examined by psychologists.