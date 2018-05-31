Spanish-Language Festival | Athens | June 1-6

The third Spanish-Language Film Festival at the Ellinis open-air movie theater features a dozen selections from the Spanish-speaking world, a few presentations from the directors themselves, and fun parallel events. Details about the event, which runs through Wednesday, June 6, are available on the festival’s website at www.fecha.gr. Tickets cost 8 euros for one screening, 20 euros for three, 30 euros for five and 50 euros for the entire event.



Ellinis Cinema, 29 Kifissias, Ambelokipi, tel 210.646.4009