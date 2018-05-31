Court clears 51 GENOP unionists, convicts 7

An Athens court on Thursday cleared 51 out of 58 members of the Public Power Corporation’s labor union GENOP of fraud charges in connection with some 1 million euros in subsidies granted by the PPC to GENOP that were used for trips and other luxuries.

Seven GENOP members were found guilty and given prison sentences ranging from three to five years, all suspended pending appeal.

According to the indictment, the subsidies given to GENOP between 2008 and 2011, when Greece’s financial crisis was peaking, were spent by unionists on luxury holidays, dinners and gifts for relatives.