Pyatt lauds Greece’s stabilizing role in region

US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt visited the Hellenic Air Force’s 110 Combat Wing air base in Larissa, central Greece Thursday and met with US personnel ahead of the temporary deployment there of American MQ-9 drones. Pyatt was accompanied by Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, the chief of the Hellenic Armed Forces General Staff, Admiral Evangelos Apostolakis, and HAF chief Lieutenant General Christos Christodoulou. Pyatt said the transfer of the MQ-9 drones to Larissa reflects the role of NATO ally Greece as pillar of stability in the region. [Eurokinissi/US Embassy]