Glyfada blast targets third store of businessman

Police were on Thursday seeking the perpetrators who planted a bomb outside a homeware store in Glyfada, southern Athens – the third outlet owned by the same businessman to be struck within three months.

According to police sources, the assailants broke into the store and planted the bomb which detonated at 4.20 a.m., causing damage but no injuries.

The two previous attacks were on another store in Glyfada in February and a shop in Halandri in March.

The 47-year-old owner reportedly manages a chain of some 70 stores with outlets in Russia, Dubai and the US, as well as Greece.

Police are investigating whether the attacks are part of an attempt to blackmail him or settle accounts.