ATHEX: Action-packed end to session

The stock rebalancing due to changes in the MSCI indexes led to significant shifts in the closing auctions of Thursday’s trading session in Athens that accounted for about two-thirds of the entire day’s turnover. It concluded the month of May at Athinon Avenue, with the benchmark suffering losses of 11.93 percent over that period.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 755.85 points, adding 0.88 percent to Wednesday’s 749.28 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.64 percent to 1,990.59 points, while small-caps contracted 1.26 percent.

The banks index advanced 2.09 percent, as Eurobank jumped 6.51 percent, Piraeus improved 6.20 percent and National grew 3.14 percent, while Alpha conceded 2.09 percent.

Grivalia Properties led the way with a 6.90 percent rise, followed by Piraeus Port Authority (up 3.16 percent), Hellenic Exchanges (2.27 percent) and Viohalco (2.14 percent). GEK Terna dropped 4 percent and ADMIE Holdings gave up 3.60 percent.

In total 54 stocks recorded gains, 45 registered losses and 32 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 146.6 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 347.5 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index jumped 3.17 percent to close at 70.99 points.