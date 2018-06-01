The ministries of Finance and Environment have given their nod for the commercial utilization of the International Broadcasting Center, built for use during the 2004 Athens Olympic Games in Maroussi. The ministries have approved the activities that feature in Lamda Development’s investment plan and the environmental terms, opening the way for the utilization of the entire property.

According to the decision of the two ministries, the new activities to be developed within the existing building will include:

- An Olympic Games museum

- Commercial spaces covering 39,000 square meters

- Multipurpose venues for concerts, plays etc

- Food service and entertainment spaces totaling 3,650 sq.m.

- Office spaces, mostly on the top two floors of the building, totaling 5,263 sq.m.

Furthermore, a large part of the ground and first floors will be taken up by gym facilities and play areas for children. The developer will also create an underground parking area for 189 cars plus storage facilities of 59,167 sq.m. Another 37 outdoor parking spaces will be allowed.