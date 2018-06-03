Authorities must immediately put an end to the excessive taxation on employees in the private sector and ensure future yields from social security contributions.

At the moment, workers who make above the average income, are essentially being punished for their hard work.

The leftist-led administration does not appear to be interested in those people. Its indifference is perhaps due to the fact that they do not represent the typical SYRIZA voter.



However, we need to be serious about this. If the political class does not take steps to fix this injustice, this country will never see meaningful economic growth. The people who have left Greece in search of a better future will never return under these conditions. At the same time, rampant tax evasion will continue to drain the state coffers.

We need solutions to this crucial problem right now.