Opposition ND hits out at gov't over attacks on police

The main conservative opposition party New Democracy on Monday hit out at the leftist-led government over recent violent attacks against police officers in Athens and Thessaloniki.

"The situation with violence and lawlessness has spiraled out of control," ND said in a statement.

"Officers of the police's special forces came under attack in Athens and Thessaloniki by assailants aiming to take their lives," the party said.

As for Citizens' Protection Minister Nikos Toskas, it noted that even unions representing police officers claim that he refuses to give them orders to arrest trouble-makers.

"And he, clearly living in another dimension, gives interviews in which he claims that everything is fine."