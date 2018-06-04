Rasp Your Soul | Athens | June 15 – 17

Photo: Kat Valastur

In “Rasp Your Soul,” Berlin-based Greek choreographer Kat Valastur likens the body to a tongue: an organ which is essential to our capability of expression. By conceptualizing the stage as an oral cavity, Valastur uses the metaphor of the mouth to explore themes of feeding and communication. The performance will take place on the main stage of the Onassis Cultural Center from June 15 to 17, starting at 8.30 p.m. Tickets cost 7 to 18 euros and can be purchased in advance at www.sgt.gr/eng.

