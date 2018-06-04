Fine Drinking | Athens | June 7-9

Craftsmanship is the focus at this year's Athens installment of World Class Fine Drinking, an event celebrating good wine and spirits and skilled bartenders, taking place June 7 to 9 in a neoclassical building at 23 Academias Street in central Athens. The event includes seven pop-up bars run by award-winning bartenders, showcases of premium spirits, a competition and displays by top-class mixologists from Greece and elsewhere. Admission for all three days costs 10 euros and includes a special bracelet that gives participants all sort of perks, including some free drinks. Bookings need to be made in advance at www.eventora.com (registration required). No under-18s.