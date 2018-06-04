Eleftheria Arvanitaki | Thessaloniki | June 6

Acclaimed singer Eleftheria Arvanitaki will be performing a career-spanning set at Thessaloniki's Dasos Theater on Wednesday, June 6, as part of the annual summer festival organized by the State Theater of Northern Greece. The concert starts at 9.15 p.m. and doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets cost 13 euros in advance (www.viva.gr, www.goodeals.gr and Seven Spots, Reload and Media Markt stores), and 15 euros at the door on the night. For details, call 2315.200.200.

Dasos Theater, Seikh Sou Forest