Posidonia 2018 opens with PM asking shippers to invest

The 2018 Posidonia shipping fair, the global industry’s top exhibition, was officially opened on Monday evening at the Athens Metropolitan Expo center next to Athens International Airport.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called on the Greek shipping world to support the growth of the national economy through investment.

"It is particularly important for shipping to remain at the top of the European growth agenda," the PM argued, adding that the Greeks’ know-how constitutes a guarantee in this direction.