Suspect in fatal shooting of 13-year-old girl being sought

A search was under way on Tuesday for the man believed to have fired the fatal shot that killed a 13-year-old girl in the region of Fthiotida.

The incident took place at a Roma camp near the town of Amfissa on Monday night, when the suspect, a 34-year-old man, is said to have fired a shotgun from a truck at another man, aged 35.

The shot went wild, hitting the 13-year-old girl who was standing nearby and injuring the intended victim in the ankle.

The suspect reportedly abandoned the truck about a kilometer-and-a-half away from the scene of the shooting, where police found it torched.

Relatives of the dead girl are meanwhile said to have vandalized a store owned by the suspect’s family in the area.

Police are maintaining an increased presence in the area amid fears of reprisals from the victim’s family.