Garden Festival | Athens | June 8-10

The capital’s National Garden will be hosting classical music and jazz ensembles for three evenings from June 8 to 10 at the City of Athens's annual Gardens Festival, an event which aims to encourage visitors and residents alike to spend more time in the city's parks and green spaces. Live shows will start at 6.30 p.m. on Friday and at 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Entrances to the park are located at Syntagma Square, behind Zappeion Hall and at the top of Irodotou Attikou Street.