George Condo | Athens | To October 14

The Museum of Cycladic Art presents a career-spanning exhibition of the paintings, sculptures and drawings of celebrated American artist George Condo. “George Condo at the Cycladic,” curated by Atalanti Martinou, aims to showcase the references, ideas and mastered skills collected by the artist, who evolved into a major force on the New York art scene in the 1980s. The show runs through October 14 Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guided tours in English are conducted every Wednesday, starting at 11 a.m.

Museum of Cycladic Art, 1 Irodotou & Vassilissis Sofias,

Kolonaki, tel 210.722.8321-3, www.cycladic.gr