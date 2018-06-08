Having secured the consent of its creditors according to sources, the government is expected to submit to Parliament on Friday the multi-bill covering the prior actions remaining for the completion of the fourth bailout review.

The bill will have some 120 articles and the government intends to have it voted through by June 14, so that everything is in place by the June 21 Eurogroup.

Its main part will concern the midterm fiscal plan for 2019-22, with sources saying that the Finance Ministry is downwardly revising the primary surplus targets that originally reached as high as 5.19 percent of gross domestic product, following the outcry earlier this week. This will likely be effected through a reduction in taxes and an increase in expenditure, which will expand the amount that the government can distribute in pre-election handouts.