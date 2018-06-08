Mitsotakis vows to continue efforts to free Greek soldiers

The leader of the Conservatives, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, reiterated on Friday his pledge to bring international attention to the two Greek soldiers who have been imprisoned in Turkey since they strayed across the border during a patrol in early March this year.



“Today marks 100 days since Angelos Mitretodis and Dimitris Kouklatzis were detained in a Turkish prison. I have done, I am doing and will continue to do whatever I can to highlight internationally their illegal detention and return them to their families,” Mitsotakis said in a tweet.



Lieutenant Angelos Mitretodis and Sergeant Dimitris Kouklatzis, are being held in a maximum security prison in Edirne while they wait for their case to be tried. No charges have officially been made.



A local court has refused three times to release them from pre-trial detention citing the lack of residence in Turkey.