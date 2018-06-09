In times of past exuberance, many listed companies operated without regulations or meaningful control from the relevant supervisory authorities.



The consequences of this state of affairs soon became evident.



And what is most worrying is that we are now witnessing a repeat of that phenomenon, involving companies with foreign shareholders and investors.



These recent revelations can only inflict serious damage to this country’s economy because, unfortunately, they reinforce the widely held opinion that Greece lacks credibility.



The authorities should take firm and strict measures to curb these phenomena in order to avoid a return to the pirate capitalism of yesteryear.