Greece has one of the oldest vehicle fleets in the European Union in all categories – passenger cars, light trucks and busses - with the average age reaching 13.5 years in 2015, according to data on that year from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA).



Data from the Hellenic Association of Motor Vehicle Importers-Representatives show that in 2017 the average age increased to 15.4 years.



The aging vehicle fleet can have harmful effects on the environment, public health, and the pocket of consumers, the two bodies say.



This age is significantly below the European average (10.7 years in 2015), while older fleets are only found in countries of the former Eastern Bloc such as Poland, with an average age of 17.2 years and Lithuania with 16.7 years.

Greece has the highest rates of passenger cars in the Euro 3 category (cars built between 2000 and 2004), accounting for 27.9 percent of the fleet, compared to Euro 6, which accounts for only 3.2 percent.



Concerning light trucks, the average age in Greece was 16.8 years in 2015, while the average age of trucks and buses was 18.7 years in 2015 – both the largest in Europe.



This is mainly attributed to the economic crisis, as many owners of old vehicles are unable to replace them, but also due to the lack of incentives for the purchase of new cars and counter-incentives for the use of old ones.