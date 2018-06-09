FYROM seeks ‘substantial’ solution with Greece in name talks

The government of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) said on Saturday it is important to find a “substantial” and “mutually acceptable” solution on the long-running name dispute with Greece and reiterated its commitment in the diplomatic process.

The two countries have been locked in negotiations over the past year and are trying to reach a deal in the coming weeks, in time for an EU summit in late June and a NATO summit in mid-July.

“FYROM’s government remains committed to finding a solution that will protect and strengthen the dignity and identity of [its] citizens,” a government official said, according to MIA news agency.

“Reaching a substantial, mutually acceptable solution is of paramount importance. The developed friendship between the two countries is a page investment in the future,” the official added and rejected speculation in the media about the state of the ongoing talks with Greece.