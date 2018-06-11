Tsipras, Zaev hold phone call ‘in good climate’

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his counterpart Zoran Zaev of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) on Monday held a telephone conversation, according to local media reports.

The call, which according to government sources started at 3 p.m. and lasted for about one hour, was held “in a good climate,” reports said.

No more details were immediately available. A new call between the two leaders is expected to take place on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, Zaev said he hoped a solution to the outstanding name dispute between the two Balkan neighbors could be reached before a June 28-29 meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.



Greece has long opposed FYROM’s right to call itself “Macedonia,” saying it amounts to a territorial claim on a northern Greek region of the same name. The dispute has blocked FYROM's bid to join NATO and the European Union.