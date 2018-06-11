History in the Shadow Theater | Thessaloniki | To June 30

The Museum for the Macedonian Struggle presents an exhibition titled “Heroic Drama in the Shadow Theater,” running through June 30. Organized in cooperation with the Center of Byzantine, Modern Greek and Cypriot Studies of Granada, the show presents original puppets and sets from the traditional Greek Karagiozis shadow theater depicting the characters in scenes from historic battles, in a bid to showcase how history was narrated in folk culture. Opening hours are Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission costs 2 euros.

Museum for the Macedonian Struggle,

23 Proxenou Koromila, tel 2310.229.778