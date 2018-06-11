Greece, FYROM have made 'the decisive step,' Kotzias says

Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) have made “the decisive step” in ending the name dispute between the two sides, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said Monday after the two prime ministers spoke on the phone.



There were no details about the call between Greece’s Alexis Tsipras and his FYROM counterpart Zoran Zaev, although government sources said it took place “in a good atmosphere.”



“We are steadily in favor of a solution, because we believe that this solution is also in Greece’s interest,” Kotzias told Kontra TV Monday, adding that three names were still on the table and that Zaev had already made a decision.



In the same interview, Kotzias said that Greece’s impending exit from the crisis is an opportunity for the entire region to experience growth.



Zaev optimistic on deal



Meanwhile, according to reports, Zaev said Monday that an agreement with Tsipras was expected to be announced Tuesday.

“Our conversation today makes me optimistic that we will announce an agreement,” local media quoted him as saying.