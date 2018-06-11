BUSINESS |

 
IMF will remain engaged in Greece, Lagarde says

TAGS: Finance

The International Monetary Fund will remain engaged in Greece in some form, which will most likely become clearer after a June 21 meeting of the Eurogroup of eurozone finance ministers, IMF chief Christine Lagarde said on Monday.

“We are considering all the options,” Lagarde told a news conference with chiefs of other leading economic organizations in Berlin.

“But we will certainly remain engaged one way or the other with Greece – and that will probably come to a denouement which will be much clearer on June 21 when there is a Eurogroup meeting.” [Reuters]

