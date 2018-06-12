Greece, FYROM close to deal on name, gov't source says

Athens and Skopje are very close to reaching a deal to resolve a decades-old dispute over the ex-Yugoslav republic’s name, Greek government officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

The row has blocked the tiny Balkan state's hopes to join the European Union and the NATO military alliance. Both sides have aimed at settling the dispute before an EU summit in late June.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his counterpart from the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) Zoran Zaev are expected to discuss the issue over the phone on Tuesday.

“A deal could be announced even today,” said a Greek government official who declined to be named. [Reuters]