The trial of twelve suspected members of anarchist group Rouvikonas was pushed back to February 15, 2019 on Tuesday, according to a court decision.

The suspects face a series of misdemeanor charges including disrupting the peace, violent conduct, aggravated damage of property and disruption of the smooth operation of a civil service, in a three-year spree beginning in 2015.



They arrived and left court under tight security on Tuesday as around 50 supporters gathered to voice their solidarity.

Judicial authorities have bundled together eight case files that relate to threats against a doctor accused of taking money to treat patients, vandalizing the wall surrounding the German ambassador’s home in Athens, as well as the premises of the Saudi Arabian Embassy and a Larissa courthouse and damages at the offices of Turkish Airlines, among others.

In a separate court decision, another 20 suspected group members received a trial date for June 27 over Monday's botched attack on the Ministry of Citizen Protection.

Rouvikonas said its stunt at the ministry was to express support for hunger-striker and jailed November 17 terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas who wants to be granted his third furlough.