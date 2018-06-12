US Embassy decries HAU attacks

In a strongly worded tweet Tuesday, the US Embassy in Athens condemned the two attacks on the Hellenic American Union offices in Thessaloniki and Athens by anarchist groups who support hunger-striker and jailed terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas.

“We strongly condemn the recent attacks on American educational institutions in Thessaloniki and Athens,” the embassy said, adding that the institution must be secure from attacks.

“We urge our Greek law enforcement partners to protect these institutions and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

The statement was issued after around 10 individuals smashed the glass entrance of the HAU on Massalias Street in the Kolonaki district of central Athens and threw fliers in favor of Koufodinas before fleeing the scene.

On Monday, unknown assailants entered the building housing the HAU in Thessaloniki and sprayed slogans in solidarity with Koufodinas.

Koufodinas, who is serving 11 life sentences for his role in the now defunct November 17 terrorist group, went on hunger strike on March 30 demanding regular furloughs and the abolition of the Supreme Court prosecutor’s veto power over his requests for prison leave.

Meanwhile Tuesday, the trial of 20 members of the Rouvikonas anti-establishment group over an incident at the Citizens’ Protection Ministry in Athens on Monday was postponed Tuesday until June 27.

Earlier in the day, a judge at the Evelpidon Street court complex in Athens charged the 20 with disrupting a public service, inciting violence and refusing to be finger-printed. The suspects allegedly attempted to barge into the ministry and scattered fliers expressing support for Koufodinas.