Mogherini, Hahn say Greek-FYROM name deal will help transform region

European Union foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini and Commissioner in charge of regional policy Johannes Hahn issued on Tuesday a joint statement congratulating the prime ministers of Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) "in reaching this historic agreement between their countries, which contributes to the transformation of the entire region of South-East Europe."



“This achievement belongs to the leaders of the two countries and their teams, but first and foremost it belongs to all the citizens of both countries, and of Europe as a whole,” they said.



"The European Union perspective of the Western Balkans, reaffirmed recently at the Sofia Summit, remains the most powerful stabilising force for the region, and we have an interest and responsibility to make good use of it," they added.

Mogherini and Hahn said they now looked forward to accession negotiations beginning with Skopje in June.